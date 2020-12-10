e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: Farmers reject Centre’s offer, vows to intensify agitation

Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: The sixth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions slated for Wednesday was cancelled, but the two sides maintained they were open to dialogue.

live-update Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 06:04 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Members of various organizations demonstrating in support of farmers during a nationwide strike.
Members of various organizations demonstrating in support of farmers during a nationwide strike.(HT Photo)
         

Protesting farmer leaders have rejected a government offer of amendments in the new agricultual laws and a “written assurance” on continuing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, saying there was nothing new in it, and vowed to intensify their agitation by blocking key highways linking Delhi and a nationwide protest on December 14.

The sixth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions slated for Wednesday was cancelled, but the two sides maintained they were open to dialogue.

A five-member delegation of the opposition that included Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, seeking repeal of the farm laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting on the borders of the national capital for the last 14 days.

Follow live updates here:

Farmers reject Centre’s offer, vows to intensify agitation

The farmers have announced a series of plans to escalate their protest. The plans involve closure of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, boycott of Reliance malls and capture of toll plazas.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
New Parliament complex will cater to future needs
New Parliament complex will cater to future needs
India may wait for UK nod before Oxford vaccine call
India may wait for UK nod before Oxford vaccine call
Govt blinks, farmers adamant
Govt blinks, farmers adamant
Delhi: For first time this season, minimum temperature falls below 10°C
Delhi: For first time this season, minimum temperature falls below 10°C
Rs 1 crore cap in draft norms on standard accident insurance policies: Irdai
Rs 1 crore cap in draft norms on standard accident insurance policies: Irdai
Mother of five allegedly gang raped by 17 men in Jharkhand’s Dumka
Mother of five allegedly gang raped by 17 men in Jharkhand’s Dumka
Covid update: UK vaccine allergic reaction; phone which measures temperature
Covid update: UK vaccine allergic reaction; phone which measures temperature
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In