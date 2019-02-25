Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah is scheduled to address two public meetings of party leaders in Haryana’s Hisar on Monday.

BJP’s Hisar unit chief Surender Poonia said that Shah will meet the leaders of all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies to discuss the strategy for the upcoming elections. Later, he will hold a separate meeting of leaders in Sirsa, Hisar and Rohtak—the three seats from where the party lost during the last Lok Sabha elections.

Follow LIVE updates here:

2:17 pm IST No one but Modi can give a befitting reply to Pakistan: Shah Further talking about Pulwama attack, Amit Shah said, “no one but Modi can give a befitting reply to Pakistan.” “It is important for everyone to bring BJP government in the state and centre,” he added.





2:11 pm IST BJP will ensure that Ram temple be built in Ayodhya soon: Shah “BJP will ensure that a grand ram temple will soon be built in Ayodhya. Congress must clear their stand whether they want Ram mandir in Ayodhya or not,” said Shah.





2:08 pm IST BJP identified 40 lakh intruders and deported them: Shah “We identified 40 lakh intruders in our country and deported them. These intruders are threat for the nation, but they are vote bank for the previous governments,” said Shah.





2:05 pm IST Only BJP govt- led by Manohar Lal Khattar gave good governance to people of Haryana: Shah “Only the BJP government led by Manohar Lal Khattar gave good governance to people of Haryana. 42 % educated women selected as sarpanch, sex ratio was improved in the state. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao was started by PM in Haryana and now there are 914 girls behind 1000 youths,” said Amit Shah.





1:52 pm IST Haryana is the land of farmers, soldiers and players: Shah Shah also hailed late wing commander Sahil Gandhi, who lost his life during a mid-air collision between two British-origin Hawk advanced jet trainers while practising aerobatic manoeuvres for the five-day Aero India-2019. “The government is proud of them,” said Shah. “Haryana is the land of farmers, soldiers and players,” he said.





1:46 pm IST Pulwama attack was cowardly: Shah Amit Shah, who is addressing party workers in Hisar, said “Pulwama attack was cowardly and those who are thinking that they won, I want to inform that Modi government is adopting zero tolerance against terrorist and terrorism.” “Modi government is with the family members of Pulwama martyrs and it will tackle and eradicate the terrorists,” he said.





1:44 pm IST I’m sure every worker will work to win all the 10 seats in Haryana: Shah “I am here for the workers meeting of three seats of Sirsa, Hisar and Rohtak. I am sure that every worker will work to win all the 10 seats in Haryana and work harder for the three seats which we lost during 2014 Lok Sabha elections,” said Amit Shah.





1:40 pm IST Voice of every Indian should reach the families of Pulwama martyrs: Shah ”The voice of every Indian must reach the family members of those who died during Pulwama attack, so they understand that we are with them,” said Amit Shah in Hisar.





1:33 pm IST BJP to go it alone in Haryana: Party leader Vishwas Sarang The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would go it alone in Haryana in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, party’s co-incharge for parliamentary polls in the state, Vishwas Sarang, said. Sarang, who was in Kurukshetra on Saturday to attend a workshop of party workers from Kurukshetra, Karnal, Ambala and Sonepat Lok Sabha constituencies, said the decision about party candidates would be taken by the party’s central leadership after discussion with state leaders.





1:27 pm IST Security beefed up in view of Shah’s public meetings Security has been beefed up in the entire district in view of the BJP national president’s public meetings. “Heavy police force has been deployed to maintain the law and order situation,” said DSP (law and order, Hisar) Narender Singh.





1:11 pm IST Haryana BJP chief welcomes Amit Shah Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala welcomed Amit Shah to Hisar and said “Haryana is the land of soldiers and farmers.” A soldier from Bhiwani was martyred in Pulwama encounter. Workers and leaders from Sirsa, Hisar and Rohtak of Haryana have gathered to attend Amit Shah’s address during the workers’ meeting.



