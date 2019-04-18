BJP’s Dharmendra Pradhan loses cool over checking of his chopper

In the backdrop of the poll body suspending an IAS officer for allegedly checking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter, a video of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan losing cool during a similar scanning of his chopper has gone viral on social media.

Pradhan was seen engaging in a verbal duel with the flying squad and the police after he was approached for inspection of his chopper in Odisha’s Sambalpur on Tuesday.

The Minister was to attend Modi’s rally. Pradhan was seen demanding documents from the inspecting team. However, BJP sources later claimed that the flying squad did finally conduct the inspection after the incident.

Juxtaposed on the social medai are also a set of videos showing a similar team of the flying squad checking Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s chopper in Rourkela on that same day.

Patnaik wass seen extending full cooperation and waiting in the chopper till the checking concluded. He was in Rourkela to hold a roadshow.

The Election Commission has since suspended General Observer Mohammed Mohsin with immediate effect for allegedly checking the chopper of the Prime Minister in Sambalpur.

Mohsin, a Karnataka Cadre officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), was suspended for acting contrary to the instructions of the Commission concerning Special Protection Group protectees.

Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has also moved the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) demanding action against the Union Minister for allegedly misbehaving with government officers on election duty.

“It was seen that BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan misbehaved and prevented government officers from checking his helicopter and a sealed suitcase, which was being done as part of normal election duty checking,” said the BJD.

