BJP to bank on good governance, security, development, says Jayant Sinha

The civil aviation minister Jayant Sinha on Tuesday said that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) will showcase ‘sushasan, surksha and vikas’ (good governance, security and development) for winning over the people’s mandate during the forthcoming parliamentary elections. He urged the party workers to focus on these issues during election campaigns.

Sinha was addressing the party workers’ Vijay Sankalpa Sabha at a hotel in Daltonganj. With this, the party formally kicked off the electioneering in Palamu (Scheduled Caste) constituency comprising Palamu and Garhwa districts of Jharkhand.

In a separate development, Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das failed to make it to the Vijay Sankalp Sabha organised at Chatra for BJP workers from Chatra parliamentary constituency. The Bokaro MLA, Viranchi Narayan, and land reforms and sports minister, Amar Bawari, however, attended the programme.

The BJP senior leaders and grass root level workers from entire parliamentary constituency attended the meeting.

In his key note address, Jayant Sinha, whom the party has fielded for the second consecutive time from Hazaribagh, said, “I was thinking of setting up a new record of margin of victory from Hazaribagh but after coming here I have found a competitor in VD Ram. The energy of the party workers suggested a massive victory for Ram.”

The BJP has fielded the former Jharkhand director general of police (DGP) VD Ram for the second time from Palamu seat.

Sinha further said, “We will be showcasing sushasan, surksha and vikas during our election campaign. We have ensured good governance, security to the national interests and provided a great fillip to the all-round development.”

Addressing the party workers, the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) VD Ram said, “I have loads of experience in administration but am a novice in field of politics. I beg your pardon if I have committed some mistakes inadvertently.”

The Palamu Lok Sabha in-charge Sanjay Seth, health minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi and Chhatterpur legislator RK Kishore were prominent among those present.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 13:56 IST