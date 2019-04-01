Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Congress includes Sukh Ram in list of star campaigners for Himachal Pradesh

After allotting party ticket to his grandson Ashray Sharma from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress has now included former Union minister Sukh Ram in its list of star campaigners for the state.

Sukh Ram and his grandson had returned to the Congress two days after the BJP denied party ticket to Ashray from Mandi. The former Union minister, his son Anil Sharma, who is a cabinet minister in Jai Ram Thakur-led government in the state, and Ashray had joined the BJP ahead of 2017 assembly elections.

State Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Sunday said the former Union minister would jointly campaign with his one-time arch rival, former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

“Both the senior leaders will campaign together in many places. They will share dais as and when required,” Rathore told reporters here. On Friday, Sukh Ram and his grandson had called on Virbhadra Singh at his New Delhi residence reportedly to bury their three-decade-old rivalry. “Candidates for Kangra and Hamirpur constituencies will be announced shortly,” Rathore said, adding that the Congress had already evolved consensus on legislator Pawan Kajal for Kangra Lok Sabha seat.

“Kajal is away on foreign tour and he will return shortly,” he said.

Rathore also hit out at the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in the state over the condition of roads, particularly in fruit growing regions of Himachal Pradesh. “The condition of Theogh Hatkoti road that connects the main apple heartland with other areas in the state is in a bad shape. During my travel to different areas during the Jan Chetana rally, I received repeated complaints from people about bad condition of roads,” he added.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 14:59 IST