‘Congress speaking Pakistan’s language’: PM Modi at Maharashtra rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday continued his spate of attack on the Congress alleging that the principal Opposition party is speaking the language that Pakistan speaks. PM Modi said the Congress’s election manifesto has promises that suit Pakistan’s position on Jammu and Kashmir and terrorism.

“The Congress says Article 370 won’t be removed. The language of the Congress’s ‘Dhakosala Patra’ (a term used by PM Modi to describe election manifesto of the Opposition party) is the same as Pakistan’s. They have promised to hold talks with chaotic forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan wants the same thing to happen,” he said at an election rally in Maharashtra’s Latur.

The prime minister said the Congress is responsible for “Pakistan coming into existence”. He said the Congress’s poll manifesto talks about diluting the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) which is what Pakistan wants.

“The Congress has announced that those who abuse the nation, work for turning India into many pieces (tukde-tukde) by doing away with the law of sedition. Pakistan wants the same,” PM Modi said adding, “Can you trust such a Congress? Can you trust their allies?”

He also raised the issues of Balakot air strike and Pulwama terror attack “making an appeal to the first time voters” if they can dedicate their votes to the “heroes of IAF strike” and “martyrs”. A suicide bomber had targeted a CRPF convoy on February 14 in Jammu and Kashmir killing 40 soldiers.

Days after the Pulwama terror attack, India Air Force (IAF) carried out a strike at a terror camp in Pakistan’s Balakot. The target was understood to be the biggest training centre of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, which owned the Pulwama terror attack.

“The first-time-voters must vote in the name of the nation,” PM Modi said in Latur, where he showered lavish praise on Bal Thackeray, the late chief of the Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra will to the polls in four of the seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections that begin on April 11 and end on May 19. Latur, where PM Modi addressed a public rally on Tuesday will vote on April 18 in the second phase of the national election. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 12:53 IST