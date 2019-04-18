Guinness World Record holder rides 30,000 km on Bullet to campaign for Modi

Rajlakshmi Manda, a Guinness World Records title holder and a teacher from Tamil Nadu, has so far travelled 30,000 km across 18 states on her Bullet motorcycle . She has been urging people to vote for Narendra Modi and make him the Prime Minister again. Manda reached the Steel City on Wednesday.

BJP district president Dinesh Kumar and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) district president Amarjeet Singh Raja welcomed Rajlakshmi and her 25-member team with mission of ‘Kaho Dil Se, Modi Phir Se’ here at the BJP election office this afternoon and later flagged off the motorcycle entourage leaving for Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

“I was inspired by Modi-ji’s Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao, Mudra Yojna providing loans to women entrepreneurs, Sukany Yojna and own houses to women under PM Awas Yojna, Ujjwala Yojna – ushering in real women empowerment, replacing the lip-service we have been subjected to for decades. Hence, 25 youths had joined me in this tour on motorcycle to meet and convince people why we need to make Narendra Modi our PM again,” Rajlakshmi said.

She originally hails from Tamil Nadu where she runs Manda’s Educational Institute and started her journey from Karnataka on January 14. She is the only Indian woman who was featured in the Guinness Book Records for pulling a 9.5 tonnes truck at Women’s Day event in Delhi in 2017. She and her team members, all clad in ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ T-shirts, are scheduled to reach Delhi via Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh (UP) on May 6. The colourful entourage will reach Ranchi on Thursday before leaving for Bihar.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 12:10 IST