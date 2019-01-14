In pre-poll survey on NaMo app, BJP hunts for mahagathbandhan impact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked supporters to fill up a survey on the NaMo app that would, he says, help the party gear up better for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

One of the 12 questions relates to the impact of the grand alliance by opposition parties against the BJP that top party leaders have so far described as an illusion and an opportunistic pact.

The question, “Do you see any impact of the proposed mahagathbandhan in your constituency?” asks for a simple yes or no answer without asking for details of what sort of impact the grand alliance may be having in any particular constituency.

The survey starts with a question on the assessment of the Modi government’s performance and goes on to ask the workers as to what would be their “key considerations when going to vote”.

Watch: PM Modi seeks feedback on app, asks voters about impact of mahagathbandhan

Exhorting the workers to fill up the form, Modi had said that their responses would help the party prepare for the impending elections.

“Your feedback matters. It will help us take important decisions. Will you all fill that survey and also urge others to do so,” the prime minister said in a 30-second video message posted on Twitter and Facebook.

The survey also asks questions as to who are the three most popular BJP leaders in their constituency and if the person who is filling up the survey knows who are the three most popular party leaders in the state.

The survey also asks pointed questions as to whether the MPs in various constituencies are accessible or not and whether the person filling the survey knows about the MP’s work and initiative and if the MP is popular in the constituency or not.

The survey also goes on to ask whether the person is happy with amenities and infrastructure such as roads, power, drinking water, healthcare, education jobs and opportunities etc in their constituency.

Apart from asking whether they have donated to the BJP or if they would be interested in volunteering for the BJP and if they have any NaMo merchandise, the survey also asks the person if the working culture of the government of India is improving or not.

The last question asks if the respondent felt “more optimistic” about the country than before.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 17:16 IST