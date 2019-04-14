Instead of surgical strikes, PM Modi should talk about achievements: Gehlot

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that he should refer to promises he had fulfilled in the last five years, achievements and successes instead of only talking about nationalism and the surgical strike on a terror camp.

He said the entire country was proud of the surgical strike; like Mrs Indira Gandhi had divided Pakistan into two and created Bangladesh – 90,000 generals, colonels, soldiers with arms had surrendered. “The Congress never used it for political mileage, as there was a protocol. The country is proud of the valour of our soldiers. In India, the army and soldiers were kept separate from politics – this is for the first time efforts are being made to politicize it,” he said when asked about the political situation in the country.

Addressing the media at his residence, Gehlot alleged that Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath had stated that the Indian Army was ‘Modi ji ki Sena’. A case of treason should be registered against him.

“If any person criticizes the government then he is called anti-nationalist. Anti-nationalists are people who despite being chief ministers call the Indian Army-- Modi Sena (army)….Where do you want to take the country? What will happen in the country, if like Pakistan, the army starts interfering in governance? In our country, the army never thinks on such issues as they say that they are fulfilling their responsibility by protecting the nation, Gehlot said.

The veteran Congress leader said citizens were ill treated during the BJP’s rule at the Centre. They were asked to stand during demonetization, 300-350 people were killed and for no fault of theirs. Black money changed to white from back doors of banks. Naxalism and terrorism have still not been curbed. The entire process of demonetization has proven to be a failure.

The Rajasthan chief minister alleged that the Modi government had passed five years making catch phrases. “Inflation did not reduce nor was employment provided. The PM should talk of promises and achievements. A number of announcements were made – Make in India, Startups, Digital India etc – what is the result, impact, target achieved. Nobody talks of those. All he talks about is nationalism and surgical strikes,” Gehlot said.

BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said the BJP was talking of development of villages, farmers and the poor. In the last five years, efforts of inclusive development have been made - schemes made in last five years be it Aayushman Bharat, Ujjwala etc have focused on the upliftment of poor. The income of farmers has doubled and MSP increased. “Whatever BJP has done, they think about the national interest first and then about the party,” Pareek said.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 15:57 IST