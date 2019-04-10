Lok Sabha election 2019: EC team seize Rs 2 lakh cash from BJD candidate’s vehicle

An Election Commission team Wednesday seized Rs 2 lakh unaccounted cash from the vehicle of a BJD candidate in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, police said.

The unaccounted cash was seized from the vehicle of Pradip Kumar Dishari, the BJD candidate contesting from Lanjigarh assembly segment by the flying squad of the ECI.

Dishari’s vehicle was detained for checking at Jaipatna.

Police seized the car and investigating about source, ownership and purpose of the money being carried in the car, they said.

In another incident, flying squad and surveillance team seized Rs 1,99,000 from a person near Bhawanipatna town, they added.

