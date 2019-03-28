Lok Sabha election: Harsimrat Kaur Badal meeting, boosting morale of women cadres in Punjab

Union food processing industry minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has been trying to channelising women cadres to ensure the victory of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the Lok Sabha polls, even as she is yet to be declared a candidate from the segment.

The Bathinda MP has been holding meetings exclusively with the women party workers of different assembly segments. On Wednesday, she talked to women workers of Bathinda (Urban) assembly segment, while, on Thursday, she addressed women workers from Bhucho and Mansa assembly segments.She is expected to continue meeting the women workers of other segments in the coming days.

Prior to meeting women workers, she has held similar meetings with party workers of different assembly segments.

Bathinda Lok Sabha segment has 8,42,304 male voters, 7,47,569 female voters and 22 third-gender voters.

Bathinda city unit president of Istri Akali Dal Balwinder Kaur said the Union minister urged women workers to toil hard for the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls. She said the workers urged the minister to contest from Bathinda.

Though, party hasn’t yet declared Harsimrat a candidate from Bathinda, but in a meeting with the associated schools’ representatives here last week, she had sought blessings from voters of the segment, indicating that she is going to contest from the segment.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 22:04 IST