Lok Sabha election result 2019: BJP-Shiv Sena combine ahead in 41 seats in Maharashtra

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra was leading in more than 40 seats with the Congress-NCP combine ahead in six constituencies, according to initial trends as votes were being counted for the Lok Sabha election on Thursday.

Counting for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state began at 8am. Maharashtra went to polls in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29 and 867 candidates were in the fray in this election. The voter turnout this year was 60.80%, up from 60.32% in 2014.



Click here for Lok Sabha Election Results 2019

Maharashtra, which has the second highest number of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the country after Uttar Pradesh’s 80, added to the sizeable chunk of the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA’s) 300-plus victory in the last general election.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari was leading by 3,066 votes in Nagpur, while Union minister Subhash Bhamre was leading in Dhule by 13,128 votes, initial trends suggested.

Congress’ Maharashtra unit president Ashok Chavan was trailing by 2,876 votes in Nanded while former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde was trailing in Solapur by 4,627 votes.

Parth Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s grand nephew, was trailing in Maval by 43,979 votes and the NCP chief’s daughter Supriya Sule was leading Baramati by 6,486 votes.



Click here for Election results 2019 Coverage

Union minister Hansraj Ahir was leading in Chandrapur by a margin of 49 votes. Union minister Anant Gite was trailing in Raigad by a margin of 1,064 votes.

Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora was trailing in Mumbai South by 15,904 votes. The BJP’s candidate from Mumbai North Central constituency Poonam Mahajan was leading by 23,039 votes against Congress candidate Priya Dutt.

A majority of exit polls had unanimously predicted a big win for the BJP-led NDA in Maharashtra.

The Republic-C Voter gave the BJP-led NDA 34 seats, while it predicted 14 seats for the Congress-led UPA. Times Now-VMR further increased the NDA tally in comparison to C-Voter survey and predicted 38 seats for it, while the Congress had to make do with 10.

The CNN-News18-IPSOS survey further hiked the NDA numbers to 42-44, while leaving out 4-6 seats for the UPA.

The ABP-AC Nielsen survey was the same as the Republic-C Voter with 34 and 14 seats for the NDA and the Congress respectively.

News 24-Chanakya predicted 38 seats for the NDA and 10 seats for the Congress.

The Republic-Jan Ki Baat also gave the NDA 34-39 seats while the range for the Congress hovered between 8-12.

A total of 98,430 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used for the four-phase polls in the state where counting is taking place in 38 locations, an election official said.

“The trends are likely to start coming in by afternoon and results by 4pm,” he said.

More than one lakh polling staff and around 50,000 police personnel have been deployed in the state, the official said.

Officials said the maximum rounds of counting of 35 each will be held in Palghar and Bhiwandi seats, followed by 33 in Bhandara-Gondiya and Thane, and 32 in Beed and Shirur.

Hatkanangale will have the lowest 17 rounds of counting while there will be 18 rounds each in Amravati and Sangli, they said.

“Counting personnel will randomly select five EVMs from each Assembly segment for VVPAT (voter-verified paper audit trail) checking. If a candidate demands a particular EVM be chosen, it will be done and one of the voting machines randomly chosen will be dropped,” the official said.

“Several digital hoardings have been set up at the state secretariat in Mumbai. For the first time, the election trends and results will be seen on digital signboards of the traffic police department. At the district level, information will be provided after every round of counting,” he said.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: May 23, 2019 11:25 IST