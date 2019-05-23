Lok Sabha election results 2019: Celebrations seen at BJP headquarters after sweeping majority

Cheering to the slogans like ‘Modi once again’, ‘Har Har Modi’ and ‘Vande Mataram’, hundreds of BJP supporters burst into celebrations at the party headquarters here on Thursday as the Narendra Modi-led government appeared set to stage a thumping comeback.

With the Lok Sabha election trends showing an overwhelming majority for the BJP, the saffron party’s supporters burst firecrackers and blew conch to express their happiness.

They danced to drum beats amid intense sloganeering.

Despite the Delhi Police barricading both sides of the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg Road where the BJP headquarters is located, enthusiastic supporters thronged the office as the favourable results trickled in.

Several of the BJP supporters came from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to be part of the celebrations in the national capital.

Most of the supporters were provided T-shirts and caps printed with “chowkidar phir se” and “main bhi chokidar” when they entered at the BJP headquarters.

As part of the celebration, the supporters at central BJP headquarters were carrying party flags and wishing each other.

“People were saying that Modi wave was not like 2014 elections but the situation is much better than the previous elections. The trends are really surprising. I came here specially to be part of BJP’s victory,” said Nikhil Jaiswal who came from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Most of the supporters were glued to the TV screens at the headquarters and would start clapping and shouting slogans whenever trends showed leads in favour of the BJP.

First Published: May 23, 2019 12:49 IST