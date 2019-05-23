Lok Sabha election results 2019 | ‘Keep your word and quit’: Tweeple to Sidhu on Rahul’s loss

As Congress President Rahul Gandhi lost the prestigious Amethi seat to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Smriti Irani, one of the biggest setbacks of the Lok Sabha polls, the chorus grew on Twitter for resignation of Pubjan Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In April, Sidhu had announced he would quit politics if Rahul Gandhi lost elections from Amethi.

“Navjot Sidhu come to laughter show again, that’s your real place,” said one user.

“I know he is man of his words...now leave,” tweeted another.

Sidhu in April had out-rightly rejected the claim that Irani was giving a tough fight to Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, the Congress bastion for years.

Known for his controversial remarks, he has also been criticised by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for damaging the Congress prospects with his ill-timed comments against him and the party leadership in the state.

“@sherryontopp stand true to your word...” tweeted one user.

“Politics will now be that much less entertaining as @sherryontopp prepares to keep his vow of quitting politics were @RahulGandhi to lose #Amethi. I am afraid he may already have tendered his resignation as Minister to @capt_amarinder,” tweeted another user.

First Published: May 23, 2019 19:09 IST