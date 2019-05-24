Lok Sabha election results 2019: PM Narendra Modi’s party dents Trinamool

The BJP has made inroads into West Bengal, and unprecedentedly increased its vote share by at least over 20 percentage points in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Among prominent leaders, Union ministers Babul Supriyo of the BJP led by a comfortable margin in Asansol. TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee (Diamond Harbour seat) and Mimi Chakraborty (Jadavpur) leading by a comfortable victory margin too.

A significant development in Bengal this time around was the decimation of the Left parties and the Congress, who have been rendered as fringe forces.

West Bengal voted in all seven phases of voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on April 11, 18, 23, 29, May 6, 12 and 19. There are 42 seats in the state with prime parties being TMC, Congress, BJP and the Left. The voting percentage in West Bengal was recorded to be between 80-82 per cent in all seven phases. Miraculously, the Congress’s Baharampur candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury won the seat with a huge margin of over three lakh.

The key issues: the National Register of Citizens, infiltration, minority rights versus majority rights and employment.

First Published: May 24, 2019 00:48 IST