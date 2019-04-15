Lok Sabha elections 2019: 3 booked after fire under PM Narendra Modi’s stage in Aligarh

Three persons including an electricity contractor were booked Sunday for “negligence” after a short circuit caused a minor fire under the stage on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delivering his speech here.

“The wiring of air-conditioning circuit got overheated and accidentally caught fire,” Akash Kulhari, senior superintendent of police, said.

He said the security staff immediately doused the fire before any damage could be done. The PM had continued his speech uninterrupted, he said.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 01:02 IST