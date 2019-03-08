Lok Sabha Elections 2019: AAP-SAD (Taksali) poll alliance talks inconclusive

The talks between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) for a tie-up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab remained inconclusive on Thursday.

The AAP and the SAD (Taksali), which declared their intent to enter into a poll pact last week, held discussions on seat-sharing, but put off a formal announcement because they could not agree on the allotment of constituencies. The two parties have been in touch with each other for two months and were expected to formally announce their alliance after the meeting.

AAP legislature party leader Harpal Singh Cheema and deputy leader Sarbjit Kaur Manuke said the talks were positive, but no formal decision was taken on seat-sharing due to feelers from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). “As two-three leaders of the BSP are also in touch and have given positive signals, we have deferred the decision on seatsharing to expand the alliance,” said Cheema.

Both the AAP and SAD (Taksali), a breakaway faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal, are keen on talking to Left parties and other outfits. SAD (Taksali) senior vice-president Bir Devinder Singh said the discussions held in a congenial atmosphere concluded with consensus between the two parties that winnability would be the criteria for seat-sharing. “We will meet again next week,” he said.

Though both sides seem sure of poll alliance after their next round of talks, they are still to reach an understanding on some constituencies, including the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat, where both parties have named their candidates.

Khadoor Sahib MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, former minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan, Ujagar Singh Wadali (Taksalis), AAP state chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann and AAP core committee chief Budh Ram were also present at the meeting.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 15:56 IST