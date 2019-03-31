Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP alleges party workers, leaders attacked across Bengal

As political parties intensified campaign in all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) units in several districts of Bengal alleged that their party workers and leaders were attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters in the last 48 hours.

Two BJP candidates even alleged that stones were thrown at their cars during campaign. TMC leaders refuted all charges and accused the BJP of making false allegations because it knows that it will be defeated everywhere.

BJP alleged that the car of its Ghatal candidate and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh was stoned on Saturday night at Joykrishnapur village in Daspur. Ghosh lodged a complaint with Election Commission and alleged that her election agent Ayan Dandapat was beaten up as well.

Alok Rajoria, superintendent of police, West Midnapore, refused to comment on the alleged attack.

Dev, Bengal’s cine superstar and Ghatal’s sitting TMC MP, who is contesting the seat again, said at a rally on Sunday that nobody from his party was involved in the alleged assault. “If such an incident indeed took place then I condemn it. But I believe that no one from my party has done it,” he said.

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, who is contesting from Midnapore, alleged that party candidate Nisith Paramik’s car was stoned on Saturday night at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district in north Bengal. “TMC leaders are scared of us and their followers have resorted to violence,” Ghosh said.

Ajit Maity, president of TMC’s West Midnapore district unit rubbished Ghosh’s allegations.

“Ghosh is telling lies,” Maity said.

BJP leaders alleged that on Sunday two BJP supporters were assaulted at Duttapukur when Arjun Singh, the BJP candidate from Barrackpore, was campaigning. Local TMC leaders refuted the charge and alleged that one of their supporters was roughed up.

There was a clash between BJP and TMC workers in the Dhupguri area of North Bengal on Sunday. While both parties exchanged allegations, local TMC leader Krishna Roy claimed that two party supporters were injured in the clash.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 22:29 IST