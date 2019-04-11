Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP likely to field Rajinder Chhina from Amritsar seat

The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to field Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina from the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency.

Chhina, 70, a prominent Sikh face and secretary of the Khalsa College Governing Council, lost the 2017 bypoll to Congress’ Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

Chhina has intensified campaigning in all assembly segments — Amritsar West, Amritsar North, Amritsar South, Amritsar East, Ajnala, Attari, Raja Sansi, Majitha and Amritsar Central — of Amritsar Lok Sabha seat even as the party yet to officially announce a candidate.

On Wednesday, Chhina took part in “Shabad Guru Yatra”, which passed through 10-odd villages in the district. The procession started from Sultanpur Lodhi to mark the 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak.

“I got a good response from the people during the yatra. I have already conducted public meetings in all assembly constituencies of Amritsar,” said Chhina.

The BJP leader said he was confident of getting the party ticket, but the final decision will be taken by the high command.

Chhina is considered close to Union finance minister Arun Jaitley and BJP state president Shwait Malik. Party insiders say, Chhina, who is BJP’s former state vice-president, will be party’s priority as he is a prominent Sikh face in Amritsar.

As the segment has 64% Sikh voters, the BJP is likely to field him again. His proximity to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), especially former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, may also play a pivotal role in getting him the ticket.

Chhina, who has been active in the BJP for the past several years, contested the 2007 assembly elections from Amritsar (West) but was defeated by Congress nominee OP Soni.

Besides Chhina, names of actor Poonam Dhillon, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, MP Harinder Singh Khalsa, who recently joined the BJP, cricketer Harbhajan Singh and former state minister Anil Joshi were also doing the rounds.

Punjab B JP chief Sh wait Malik said: “The names of probable candidates had already been discussed before Khalsa joined the party. Joshi, on the other hand is interested in state politics only.

“Chhina is probable candidate and has started his campaign, said Malik.

