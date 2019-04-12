Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP wearing mask of democracy, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot alleged on Thursday that the BJP is wearing a mask of democracy and that the party’s thoughts turn fascistic after winning elections.

“Democracy and the Constitution are in danger. We do not know whether there will be elections in future if they (BJP) win, like it happened in China,” Gehlot said, addressing a gathering in Jaipur in support of Lok Sabha candidate Jyoti Khandelwal who filed her nomination.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to deliver on the promises. “Now there is no mention of the promises the BJP made. BJP is misguiding people in name of Hindu (religion) and nationalism.”

Gehlot said the BJP wants to win polls by polarisation but it would not be successful as people have understood it and the party stands exposed.

“We want a probe into demonetisation. The decision damaged the country, industries were shut, workers lost jobs. Neither black money was curbed nor there was any impact on Naxalism or terrorism.”

The CM alleged that “truckful of cash” is sent to BJP candidates. “From where this money is coming? Raids are being conducted on Congressmen. Does this mean all are clean in BJP?”

He said constitutional institutions and even media are under pressure; if people raise questions on government, they are called anti-nationalist.

Appealing to all to vote for the Congress candidate, Gehlot said. “It’s the Congress which has done development in Jaipur -- be it tunnel, over-bridges, flyovers, underpass, beautification, and vacating encroached porches in walled city. I don’t understand why despite doing work Congress was not supported. The atmosphere across the state is in favour of the Congress and it’s time to connect all loops together,” he said.

State Congress president Sachin Pilot said this election is of the nation and it’s time to evaluate what the BJP did in the last five years. “Every time they (BJP) claim for time till 2022 or 2024; when they are questioned – tag of anti-national is labelled,” he said. “There is a wave of change in state and in the country. BJP has weakened institutions. This election is to protect democracy,” he said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here is all you need to know about Rajasthan

AICC secretary Vivek Bansal said this is not a normal election as it will shape the country’s future – whether there will be democracy or tyranny; and politics will be of divide or connect. “The present government at the Centre is a failure – the unemployment rate is highest in 45 years and MNREGA has been damaged,” he said.

Jyoti Khandelwal said, “I will raise issues effectively as a daughter and daughter-in-law. This election is to protect democracy. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has fulfilled his promises of encouraging worker, women and youth by choosing Jaipur candidate and now we will win and prove him right.”

Congress star campaigner and six-time MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari said, “If Modi wins again then no one knows that whether election will happen or not in future. To protect democracy, I have joined congress.”

Reacting to the charges, BJP spokesperson Laxmikant Bharadwaj said, “BJP is fighting election on five years of development. What Congress failed to do in 55 years, Modi did in five years; people who were deprived of basic facilities are availing of houses, toilets and drinking water.”

He added, “Modi has brought the country on development tracks – Indian economy was on 11th position when Modi was elected as the PM and now it is on fifth rank.”

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 14:33 IST