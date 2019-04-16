Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Cong manifesto practical BJP unreal, says Patkar

Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar on Monday, endorsed the Congress party saying that their manifesto was better as compared to other political parties’ poll promises.

“After scrutinising the manifestos of various political parties for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it is clear, that the Congress party has put forth promises that are in support of the common people and will also benefit them. The Congress party’s manifesto exhibits intellectualism.”

During a press conference in the city on Monday, Patkar who contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls with the Aam Admi Party (AAP), said that the assurances given by the Congress party are practical and can be implemented, whereas, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has included unreal promises in its manifesto.

Patkar also appealed to citizens to think wisely and study the manifestos of all political parties before they cast their votes.

The activist said that secular parties should come together against the BJP’s communal politics. “I hope a change will come in the country after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” said Patkar.

From national security and terrorism, radicalisation and communal disputes to economic growth in the country, Patkar criticised the BJP government’s performance over the last five years. Patkar said, “The BJP is seeking votes through air strikes. However, the party has failed to curb Maoism in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Ironically, the BJP has now targeted prominent social workers naming them as anti-nationals and urban Naxals.”

She added, “The BJP has not given any solutions on the communal and radical disputes that are happening in the country in their manifesto.”

SURPRISE ALLIANCE

When asked about Prakash Ambedkar, leader of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) joining hands with Asaduddin Owaisi, leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Patkar said, “The alliance was a huge surprise. The formula of Dalits, Muslims and Other Backward Classes worked in Gujarat elections, but, I doubt it will work in Maharashtra.

