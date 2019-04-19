Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress hopes to repeat state poll success in Chhattisgarh

Around 73.05% voter turnout was recorded in Chhattisgarh’s three Lok Sabha seats that went to polls on Thursday. Voting in the second phase of polling began at 7 am in Maoist-affected Kanker, Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund Lok Sabha seats, amid tight security.

A massive security blanket of around 60,000 personnel, and drones, was spread across the three constituencies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won all three seats in the last parliamentary elections. However, the Congress returned to power after 15 years in the state assembly elections held in December 2018.

“We are hopeful that we will all the three seats where polling took place on Thursday. In all the three constituencies, farmers are the main voters and our government has done everything for farmers in last three months,” said RP Singh, senior Congress leader.

“Every tribal has benefitted by Modiji’s schemes like Ujjawala Yojna and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna,” BJP spokesperson Sacchinand Upasane said, referring to the centre’s LPG connection and pension schemes.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 00:03 IST