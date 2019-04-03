Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Congress pins hope on star campaigners in Haridwar

With no star campaigner for the Congress arriving in the first phase of the Lok Sabha campaign, the party’s campaign momentum hasn’t picked up in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar constituency. Party workers are now pinning hope on election rallies of party president Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan’s deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot later this week.

Party’s Haridwar candidate Ambrish Kumar and youth wing activists are rooting for Sachin Pilot and have directly conveyed to Rajasthan deputy CM’s office as well through party state president Anugrah Narayan Singh for holding either a road show or an election rally in Haridwar.

As per senior Congress leader Satpal Brahamchari, who is coordinating Kumar’s election campaign, Sachin Pilot will address an election rally in support of the party’s Haridwar candidate on April 4.

Though, the final venue has not still been decided yet, Ambrish Kumar’s preference to hold the rally at a rural and Gujjar dominated belt is being considered.

Sachin Pilot’s election rally will be organised probably in Khanpur or Lakshar-Narsain blocks as this is a Gujjar-farmers dominated belt. In the last assembly elections , the Congress had also lost from Khanpur-Lakshar segments,so by holding Pilot’s rally there it want to resurrect the party base.

“Sachin Pilot is youth face of the Congress, whose campaigning will surely up the tempo of the Congress candidates not only in Haridwar seat but also in neighbouring constituencies of Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Saharanpur and Bijnore too,” Brahhamchari ,an ex municipal chairperson, said.

Youth wing activists are quite enthusiastic about Pilot’s visit, with hoardings, posters and T-shirts printed with Sachin Pilot’s photo being ordered by the youth wing.

The proposal of a youth wing leader to hold a mini road show was turned down by senior party leaders as it would have taken more time.

With Congress president Rahul Gandhi scheduled to address an election rally on April 6 at Piran Kaliyar assembly constituency, the party district unit is also ensuring confirmation of visits of other top leaders like former Parliament speaker Meera Kumar ,former union ministers Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mukul Vasnik, among others.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s campaign has gained momentum with Union home affairs minister Rajnath Singh and Union social justice minister Thawar Chand Gehlot holding election meetings at Jhabreda and Bhagwanpur respectively on Monday.

Distirict BJP general secretary Vikas Tiwari said that the Congress already has a paucity of star campaigners and twin rallies of Rahul and Sachin won’t be able to hamper the pro-BJP wave in the constituency.

Notably, since the creation of Uttarakhand,Congress, BJP and Samajwadi Party have won the Haridwar seat once.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 17:14 IST