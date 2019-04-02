Lok Sabha elections 2019: Olympian Krishna Poonia fielded from Jaipur Rural in Congress second list for Rajasthan

The Congress party released its second list of candidates for the remaining six Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan late on Monday after much deliberation.

The party has fielded Olympian and MLA from Sadulpur Krishna Poonia from the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat, industrialist Rijju Jhunjhunwala from Ajmer, former MP Bharatram Meghwal from Ganganagar, Devkinandan Gurjar from Rajsamand, Rampal Sharma from Bhilwara and Pramod Sharma from Jhalawar-Baran.

The Congress had released its first list on March 28 of 19 candidates for the Lok Sabha election to be held in April-May, which included a sitting MLA Ramnarayan Meena from Kota-Baran.

Poonia is the second MLA to be fielded for the Lok Sabha election 2019. She is an international gold medal-winning discus thrower, three times Olympics participant and Padma Shri awardee.

Jhunjhunwala, 40, is a new face and will make his electoral debut from Ajmer. The name of the 40-year-old businessman was doing the rounds for the Bhilwara Lok Sabha seat where he runs his business. He is the son-in-law of senior Congress leader and former tourism minister Bina Kak.

Devkinandan Gujjar is the president of the Congress’ district unit in Rajsamand. He had contested and lost the assembly election in 2013 from Nathdwara. He had also been a member of zila parishad.

Rampal Sharma is the district president of Bhilwara and was the chairperson of the central cooperative bank and Urban Improvement Trust. While Bharatram Meghwal had contested the Lok Sabha election in 2004 and 2009, he won the second time. The party had denied him the ticket in 2014 despite being the sitting MP.

The 25 candidates for Los Sabha election 2019 fielded by Congress include four women, a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, 11 ex-MPs, five candidates who lost in the last assembly elections and two sitting MLAs.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to begin from April 11 and end on May 19. Rajasthan will vote in the fourth and fifth phases on April 29 and May 6. The results will be declared on May 23.

