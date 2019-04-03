Lok Sabha elections 2019: HS Phoolka wants Taksalis, AAP to back Bibi Khalra

Dakha MLA and lawyer-activist HS Phoolka on Tuesday said he is in talks with the Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to garner support for Bibi Paramjit Kaur Khalra, the Punjabi Ekta Party (PEP) candidate from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha segment.

The development comes in the backdrop of SAD (Taksali) president and MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura’s recent statement that they will not withdraw the candidature of Gen JJ Singh (retd) from the seat after some of his party leaders were keen on supporting Bibi Khalra.

“I have started talking with senior leaders of SAD (Taksali) and AAP to support Bib Khalra as she is the wife of late human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, whose sacrifice can never be forgotten. I am getting a positive response from the SAD (Taksali). I am also requesting the AAP not to field its candidate from the segment,” Phoolka told HT over phone.

SAD (Taksali) general secretary Sewa Singh Sekhwan said, “Till now, we have not got any such proposal from Phoolka. If he does, we will consider it at the party level.”

Welcoming Phoolka’s initiative, party spokesperson Karnail Singh Peermohammad said, “It is a good effort. Phoolka talked to me in this regard and we support his decision. We have already been requesting Gen JJ Singh to withdraw his candidature.”

Reiterating his earlier stance, Brahmpura said, “We have fielded JJ Singh and his candidature from Khadoor Sahib will not be withdrawn at any cost. As of now, Phoolka has not approached me. When he does, we will see then.”

Leader of opposition and AAP MLA Harpal Singh Cheema said, “Phoolka talked about

it today but we have not taken any decision yet. It will only be decided by the party’s core committee. Bibi Khalra has not approached us for seeking our support. If she does, we will definitely consider the same,” he said.

