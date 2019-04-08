Lok Sabha elections 2019: ‘Is it acceptable?’ Uddhav Thackeray slams Congress vow to scrap sedition law

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday criticised the Congress during an election rally in Nagpur, asking the crowd gathered if the party’s promise to scrap the sedition law in their manifesto was acceptable.

He was at Kalmeshwar for Ramtek’s Sena candidate, Kripal Tumane, who is pitted against Congress’ Kishore Gajbhiye.

Thackeray’s comment came after the Congress released its manifesto last week for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, which promised to scrap the sedition law if it comes back to power, among others. “Is this acceptable for you?” Uddhav asked the crowd.

However, he said that anyone without a valid reason should not be branded as anti-national. “We will define what actions of an individual attract sedition and such care will be taken to frame anyone. But we will not tolerate scrapping the sedition act. We will hang those found engaging in anti-national activities,” he said.

Slamming the Congress, the Sena chief said the Opposition can go to any extent for power. “Their dream is to grab power, while the nation comes first for us,” he said.

Justifying his pre-election alliance with the BJP, Thackeray said he agreed to the alliance solely on the basis of ideology.

On the other hand, there is no similarity among the alliance partners of “mahagatbandhan,” he pointed out. Thackeray assured the people that his party and BJP are committed to the cause of farmers.

“We are for better remunerative prices for agriculture produces,” he said, asserting his allegiance to the farmers.

Referring to a farmer’s suicide on Gudi Padwa, he said it was unfortunate that farmers are still committing suicide. Thackeray appealed to farmers not to take such drastic steps.

“The Sena stands together with the farmers and it ensures that farmers will get better minimum guarantee price of their produce,” he added.

He also said the Sena-BJP government would set up helpline services for farmers in each district in the state for counselling farmers.

He also addressed a public meeting at Kanhan in the district.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 08:21 IST