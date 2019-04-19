Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Kirti Azad’s family joins campaign in Dhanbad

As Congress candidate Kirti Azad prepares to file his nomination for the Dhanbad Lok Sabha seat on April 20, his family members have joined his campaign the coal city.

Azad’s wife Poonam Azad, son Somya Varahan and daughter-in-law Swastika have reached Dhanbad and have launched a campaign for the Congress heavyweight.

Calling herself as Jharkhand’s ‘bahu,’ Poonam Azad has launched an emotion-laden campaign for her husband. Azad’s daughter-in-law Swastika Jha Azad, who hails from Kolkata, is targeting the Bengali voters in Dhanbad and is communicating with them in her mother tongue.

Poonam on Thursday attended a programme at Moonidih locality, on invitation of Bijay Mukhia. The attempt was to interact with coal miners in the locality.

“Darbhanga had fulfilled the request of a daughter (Poonam) and sent a son-in-law (Kirti) to Parliament thrice. Now I am here as the ‘bahu’ of Jharkhand (as Kirti Azad was born in Godda) and seeking votes for my husband once again,” said Poonam Azad. She also highlighted works done by Azad for Darbhanga in Bihar.

Earlier, daughter -in-law Swastika Jha addressed media persons both in Hindi and Bengali, seeking votes for her father-in-law. “Vote for my father-in-law if you want development of Dhanbad,” said Swastika.

Somya Vardhan, party leaders said, is also involved in making campaign strategies for his father.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 11:38 IST