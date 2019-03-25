Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates | Congress to give final shape to manifesto for LS polls at CWC meet

By HT Correspondent | Mar 25, 2019 08:36 IST
highlights

The top Congress leadership will on Monday discuss and give a final shape to the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha election starting April 11.

The Congress manifesto, a poll document that contains promises, programmes and policies of a political party for the next five years if voted to power, is expected to be released in Delhi on April 2. It is customary in the Congress to get the draft approved by CWC, the party’s highest decision-making body.

Follow live updates here:

8:35 am IST

Cong manifesto may include Rahul Gandhi’s minimum income guarantee proposal

The document is likely to include Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s minimum income guarantee proposal, right to healthcare apart from measures to address unemployment and agrarian distress, party insiders, requesting anonymity, said.