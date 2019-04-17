Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Nomination for four seats of Jharkhand under sixth phase begins

Filing of nominations for Lok Sabha seats that where election would be held in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 12 started on Tuesday. The seats in the state that would go to polls on May 13 include Dhanbad, Giridih, Jamsedhpur and Singhbhum.

Election officials said notification for the May 12 election was issued Tuesday and candidates would be able to file nominations till April 23, while the last day of withdrawal would be April 26.

“Election in sixth phase would be held in Giridh, Dhanbad, Jamsedhpur and Singhbhum. Nomination for these four seats started with notification issued today,” said chief electoral officer L Khiangte.

Meanwhile, Prem Prakash Paswan became first to file nomination papers for Dhanabd seat, while 12 persons bought nomination papers for the seat on the first day. Similarly 14 nomination papers were sold in Jamsedhpur, six in Giridih and seven in Singhbhum.

He filed his papers as an independent, said Dhanbad deputy commissioner-cum-district returning officer A Dodde.

Altogether 2539 polling stations have been erected for holding polling in the constituency, he said

Out of all voters in the Lok Sabha, 23,000 voters would vote for first time in 2019 LoK Sabha elections, he said.

As far as sensitive polling booths district administration has identified 1192 polling booths as in sensitive and hyper sensitive categories. The numbers may change depending upon candidature, the DC said.

Constituency: Giridih

Total Voters in Constituency: 16,27,828

Male: 8,67,986

Female: 7,59,824

%age polled in 2014 election: 64.24%

Winner in 2014: Ravindra Kumar Pandey (BJP)

Runner Up in 2014: Jagarnath Mahto (JMM)

Victory Margin: 40,313

Constituency: Dhanbad

Total Voters in Constituency: 20,44,802

Male: 11,09,541

Female: 9,35,234

%age polled in 2014 election: 60.59%

Winner in 2014: PN Singh (BJP)

Runner Up in 2014: Ajay Kumar Dubey (Congress)

Victory Margin: 2,92,954

Constituency: Jamshedpur

Total Voters in Constituency: 16,70,371

Male: 8,55,831

Female: 8,14,481

%age polled in 2014 election: 66.38%

Winner in 2014: Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP)

Runner Up in 2014: Ajay Kumar (Congress)

Victory Margin: 99,876

Constituency: Singhbhum

Total Voters in Constituency: 12,47,639

Male: 6,25,587

Female: 6,22,034

%age polled in 2014 election: 69.08%

Winner in 2014: Laxman Gilua (BJP)

Runner Up in 2014: Geeta Koda (JBSP)

Victory Margin: 87,524

