Lok Sabha elections 2019: Phase 2 of voting in numbers

With the second phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls slated for April 18, the electorate in a total of 95 constituencies across 11 states and 1 Union Territory will vote to elect the 17th Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 are being held in seven phases. In Phase 2, 1,629 candidates from various political parties are in the fray. Polling will be held in 1,81,525 booths across the country. Barring a few stray incidents of violence, the first phase of the general elections was concluded peacefully last week on April 11. The results will be declared on May 23.

Of the total number of 157934518 voters preparing to cast their votes on April 18, 80260815 are male voters while 77662567 are female voters. At least 11,136 transgender voters will also exercise their franchise in the second phase of polling.

Polling in the East Tripura seat, scheduled for April 18, was deferred to the third phase on April 23 by a notification issued by the Election Commission late on Tuesday night. Issues related to security and law and order were the reasons cited by the election watchdog for the postponement of the polls. The West Tripura constituency, one of the two Lok Sabha seats of the state, had gone to polls in the first phase on April 11. The constituency saw a total voter turnout of 83.1%.

In a surprise move, the Election Commission has called off the voting exercise in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore also scheduled for April 18, after officers found a huge amount of cash and other evidence implying that one of the contesting candidates was trying to bribe the voters in the area. Vellore has approximately 1.4 million registered voters.

Assam:

Five parliamentary constituencies will go for polls on Thursday.

Fifty candidates are in the running for five seats.

170 companies of security forces have been deployed.

8,992 polling booths have been set up in Karimganj (SC), Silchar, Autonomous District (ST), Nowgong and Mangaldoi.

West Bengal:

Three parliamentary constituencies will go for polls in Phase 2.

A four-cornered contest will take place in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Raniganj.

Odisha:

Five Lok Sabha seats and 35 Assembly seats will vote in Odisha on April 18.

76,93,123 is the total electorate in Odisha.

Women voters add up to 37,47,493 in the state.

At least 605 electors belong to the third gender.

Tamil Nadu:

12 lakh: number of first-time voters in the state

More than 4 lakh voters with disabilities have registered to vote.

800 nominees are aspiring to be newly-elected members of Parliament in the southern state.

Bihar:

Five Lok Sabha constituencies will go for polls on April 18.

68candidates are in the fray in Bihar.

A total of 86.01 lakh voters across Bhagalpur, Banka, Kishanganj, Katihar and Purnea Lok Sabha constituencies will cast their vote.

