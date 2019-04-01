Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Ramnarayan Meena, the ST leader from Rajasthan who never fought any poll from reserved seat

The Congress candidate from Kota parliamentary constituency, Ramnarayan Meena, who belongs to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community, is an example for those who like to tread a path different from others.

Despite belonging to the ST community, he has never contested from a reserved seat in any of the 11 parliamentary or assembly elections he has fought in his career.

Meena, a former MP from Kota-Bundi, fought his first Lok Sabha election in 1996, but he lost to the BJP candidate by just 685 votes. He became in MP from the Kota seat in 1998, defeating the BJP candidate, Raghuveer Singh Kaushal.

However, he lost the seat in the re-election held after the fall of the then government of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999.

Meena has also contested in seven assembly elections from three different unreserved constituencies.

He contested his first assembly election in 1977 from Nainwa in Bundi district, but lost the contest. He got elected from the seat on Congress ticket in 1990 and again in 2003.

Later, his assembly constituency was changed from Nainwa to Deoli-Uniyara in Tonk district the 2008 assembly polls, which he also won.

However, he lost the seat in 2013. The Congress leader currently represents the Deoli-Uniyara assembly constituency.

When asked why he didn’t he contest from a reserved seat, he said that it was because there is no ST parliamentary constituency in the Kota division and only one in Baran district.

“Besides, I do not discriminate among the communities and work for welfare of all. So, I not only contested the polls on general constituencies but also won them,” Meena said.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 14:16 IST