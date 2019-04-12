Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rao Inderjit Singh to file nomination papers on April 19

The member of Parliament from Gurgaon, Rao Inderjit Singh, will file his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections, to be held next month, on April 19.

Before going to the district election office to submit the papers, he would address a gathering of party workers and supporters at Gaushala Maidan near Sadar Bazar, members of his office said.

Singh has won the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat twice and is a Union minister of state in the present BJP government at the Centre.

An election office would also be opened by the Gurugram MP on Saturday near Prem Mandir on Old Railway Road, to coordinate election-related activities in Gurgaon assembly constituency.

“The election campaign has started and the morale of the party workers is quite high. We will hold meetings and rallies in Rewari, Pataudi, Mewat and Gurugram in the coming days. This election would be fought on issues of development and infrastructure growth in Gurgaon and south Haryana,” said Singh.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 00:47 IST