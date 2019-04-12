Lok Sabha elections 2019: Surat is a key parliamentary seat in Gujarat

The Surat Lok Sabha seat has played a larger role not only in Gujarat but also in the national politics. It has given a prime minister to the country. Morarji Desai, the first non-Congress leader to become the prime minister, contested from Surat. BJP veteran Kashiram Rana also contested from this seat.

Identified as the parliamentary constituency number 24 in Gujarat, Surat Lok Sabha seat is located in the second largest district of the state, Surat. The constituency came into existence in 1951. Surat is one of the most densely populated districts of Gujarat and a major business hub of the country.

The BJP has been winning the Surat Lok Sabha seat since 1989. Darshana Jardosh is the two-time sitting MP from Surat seat. She defeated Congress candidate Naishad Desai in 2014 by over 5 lakh vote.

Kashiram Rana of the BJP won this seat six times in a row from 1989 to 2004. Before that the Congress held sway over Surat Lok Sabha constituency winning every election except one in 1977. Morarji Desai won from Surat seat in 1977.

Surat Lok Sabha seat comprises seven Gujarat assembly segments - Olpad, Surat Purva, Surat Uttar, Varachha Marg, Karanj, Katargam and Surat Pashchim.

Surat goes to the polls on April 23 in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls along with 25 other parliamentary constituencies of Gujarat. Votes would be counted on May 23.

Key facts about Surat Lok Sabha seat

State: Gujarat

Name of the constituency: Surat

Date of poll: April 23

2019 candidates: Darshana Vikram Jardosh of BJP, Ashok Adhevada of the Congress

Sitting MP, Party: Darshana Vikram Jardosh, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 5,33,190

Runner up name, party: Naishadbhai Bhupatbhai Desai, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 9,48,383

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 63.87%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,500

Number of women voters: 4,08,554

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 10:21 IST