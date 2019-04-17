Lok Sabha elections 2019: Vellore election cancelled after huge cash recovery

Lok Sabha election to the Vellore constituency in Tamil Nadu was cancelled on Tuesday after officials recovered huge amounts of cash from a building allegedly linked to a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader last week.

President Ram Nath Kovind rescinded the notification to hold the election to the seat based on the recommendation made by the poll watchdog. Election in Vellore was scheduled on April 18.

The EC took the decision after the district police filed a complaint against Kathir Anand, the DMK’s candidate from Vellore and two party functionaries on the basis of a report from the Income Tax (IT) department on April 10.

Anand was charged under the Representation of the People Act for giving “wrong information” in his affidavit filed with his nomination papers, the police said.

On March 30, IT officials had conducted searches at the residence of Anand’s father Durai Murugan over suspected use of unaccounted money for electioneering, and seized ?10.50 lakh in alleged “excess” cash. Two days later, the department claimed to have seized ?11.53 crore from a cement godown belonging to Murugan’s associate, Poonjolai Srinivasan, in the same district.

Murugan, however, said that he had not concealed anything. Questioning the timing of the IT department’s operation, he had alleged that the raids were a “conspiracy” by certain political leaders who could not face them in the electoral arena. “This is a murder of democracy,” he said.

AIADMK leader DJayakumar said the EC should have disqualified Anand. “It is noted that huge money was seized from Kadhir Anand’s place,” he added.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 01:02 IST