‘Consume almonds’: Mufti to Abdullah in Twitter spat over Sadhvi Pragya

Kashmir leaders Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti got into a twitter spat on Thursday and at the centre of this showdown were ‘these guys’.

It all started with PDP leader and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti taking to twitter on Wednesday after the BJP announced the candidature of Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur Singh from Bhopal.

“Imagine the anger if I’d field a terror accused. Channels would’ve gone berserk by now trending a mehboobaterrorist hashtag! According to these guys terror has no religion when it comes to saffron fanatics but otherwise all Muslims are terrorists. Guilty until proven innocent”, Mehbooba tweeted.

Follow Live Updates Here - Lok Sabha Elections Polling

The ‘these guys’ reference was probably to BJP and its decision to field Pragya Thakur.

National Conference leader and former CM Omar Abdullah was quick to pounce on this reminding Mufti that ‘these guys’ were her allies till recently. “These guys” were your allies until they unceremoniously unseated you. “These guys” have been this way before they came to power in 2014 but you only noticed their sins after June 2018.The desire to remain in power blinded you to their crimes until “these guys” forced you to see!”, he responded almost a day later.

Click here for full election coverage

Not the one to back down, Mufti quickly reminded Abdullah that his party was the BJP’s first regional ally in the state. “As their first ally from J&K you’d know their true colours since you served as an MoE under NDA. Oddly enough Ram Vilas Paswan resigned post Gujarat carnage on moral grounds but you chose not to. Consume almonds Omar. Improves memory.”

The spat continued with Abdullah willing to debate the issue and Mufti advising antacid pills for his ‘stomach burn’.

This is not the first, and definitely not the last, showdown we have seen between the two political rivals. They have often bitterly debated local issues and stands taken on key issues in the Valley.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 12:49 IST