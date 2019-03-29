Lok Sabha elections 2019: ‘Why not Varanasi?’ Priyanka Gandhi to plea to fight from Rae Bareli

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday sent ripples across the political spectrum after her swift riposte “Why not Varanasi?” (the Lok Sabha seat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi) to the party workers’ request to contest elections from her mother Sonia Gandhi’s parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli.

Her remark came at an interactive meeting with party booth workers, block presidents, gram panchayat and nagar panchayat heads at a guest house here.

As Gandhi, the party in charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh, told the gathering that her mother was tense as she could not come among them, some workers asked her to contest from Rae Bareli instead.

At this, she smilingly said: “Why not Varanasi?”

Priyanka also said that she had told her mother not to worry as she would look at after the work of her constituency.

If the younger Gandhi sibling jumps into the fray against Modi, then it would be the most high-profile contest of the current Lok Sabha polls. But for now, it seems to be only a quick retort made by her.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 00:54 IST