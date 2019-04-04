Lok Sabha elections: ‘Won’t say a word against CPM’: Rahul Gandhi after filing nomination in Wayanad

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said that he will not say anything against the Left parties even as he contests from Wayanad in north Kerala.

Speaking to the media immediately after finishing his roadshow in Wayanad where he filed his nomination papers on Thursday, Gandhi said that the CPI(M) was going to attack him but he won’t say anything against them.

“I understand that the CPI(M) has to fight me. But I am not going to say a word against the CPI(M). I am here to send a message of unity,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad, a Left-dominated seat, had irked the CPI(M) leaders who had not taken too kindly to his contesting from the north Kerala seat.

Shortly after senior Congress leader had announced Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad on Sunday, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that Gandhi should have picked a seat from where the BJP was contesting from.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 13:52 IST