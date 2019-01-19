‘Modi is a publicity PM, not a performing one’: Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu continued his attack on Prime Minister Modi at the mega opposition rally called by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The Andhra Pradesh chief minister said India needs a performing PM not a publicity one.

“This Prime Minister is a publicity PM, not a performing PM. The GST is a fraud, economic growth is stagnant. The govt is interfering in the federal set up,” said Naidu, adding that the opposition needs to have only one goal to defeat the BJP. (Follow live updates here)

Naidu alleged that the BJP has divided the nation in the last four-and-a-half years of its rule. “The government is interfering the federal structure .”

The TDP chief invited opposition leaders for another meeting in Andhra capital Amravati. “We have think of nation first, individuals next, ”he added.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 15:47 IST