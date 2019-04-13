‘Will send PM modi out of country’, says AIUDF’s Ajmal; sparks outrage

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) founder Badruddin Ajmal sparked outrage in the BJP on Saturday saying Prime Minister will open a tea shop and sell pakodas after the elections.

“I am also part of the ‘Modi virodhi gathbandhan’ (Anti-Modi-Coalition). All of us will collectively send Modi out of this country. He will go somewhere and open a tea-shop and sell pakodas too,” Ajmal who is the sitting MP from Dhubri in Assam told ANI.

The perfume baron turned politician also hit out at the Prime Minister and accused him of trying to convert India into a Hindu nation. Ajmal was campaigning for the party’s candidate in Barpeta, one of the only three seats out of total 14 in Assam which AIUDF is contesting this time.

“The Prime Minister is attempting to convert Muslims to Hindus. He also wants to change the constitution and make India a Hindu nation,” he said at the election rally.

“Ninety percent of Muslims and Hindus don’t want Modi as Prime Minister. He should be sent to Bangladesh where he can become the Prime Minister,” Ajmal added.

Shortly afterwards, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at Ajmal for his ‘tea and pakoda’ remark against Modi.

“How can Ajmal talk about taking Prime Minister Modi out of India...Who is he? What is his status to say such a thing against the popularly elected Prime Minister? He is saying that the Prime Minister will sell tea and pakoda...What kind of language is this?” Prasad told ANI.

“BJP strongly condemns the statements made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal,” said Prasad, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election for the first time from Patna Sahib. He is contesting against sitting MP and former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha.

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain also lashed out at the AIUDF chief. “Ajmal said that after elections he will send our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah out of the country. Badruddin Ajmal is the leader of infiltrators,” Hussain said in New Delhi.

“Everyone knows that Ajmal’s politics runs only on the fact that he shelters Bangladeshi infiltrators, protects them and speaks for them. His party is known as an organisation for the Bangladeshi infiltrators,” Hussain said, according to ANI.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 22:59 IST