My Nation My Vote: Strong, decisive leadership is important

Dr Vaijayanti Patwardhan, 55, consultant gynaecologist

lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 17, 2019 16:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Did you vote in previous elections?

Yes, I have voted in the previous elections.

What issues have mattered to you in the past?

A majority of citizens are not responsible enough and they do not perform their duties properly. The tussle between bureaucrats and politicians is causing problems for the residents. Both are engaged in achieving personal goals. I wanted a strong leadership.

What issues matter to you today?

Strong leadership with decision making abilities, strict implementation of Law and order and imbibing national spirit in the citizens are issues that matter to me today.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 15:11 IST

