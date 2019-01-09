Narendra Modi to visit Solapur in Maharashtra amid uncertainty over alliance with Shiv Sena

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Solapur town in Maharashtra on Wednesday to lay the foundation stones of a number of projects and address a gathering.

Modi’s visit to Maharashtra, his third trip to the state in four months, assumes significance with the uncertainty over the alliance between his BJP and the Shiv Sena as leaders of both parties have asked their cadres to be ready to fight in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls independently.

On Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah had asked workers to be ready to fight the polls with or without Sena. Amit Shah’s remarks came days after Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at a rally in Pandharpur town of Solapur district used the “guard is thief” term for Modi while saying that he is not interested in an alliance.

With 48 Lok Sabha seats, Maharashtra is one of the most crucial states for BJP as the party had won 23 seats in 2014 Lok Sabha polls while its ally Sena bagged 18 seats.

In this south Maharashtra town, Prime Minister Modi will launch Rs 3,168 crore worth of infrastructure and housing projects which include laying the foundation stone for a Rs 1,811.33-crore housing project under the Prime Minister’s housing scheme that offers 30,000 houses.

The Prime Minister will also commission a four-lane Solapur-Tuljapur-Osmanabad section on National Highway 211 (New NH-52). The Rs 972.50-crore project was awarded to IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. The highway will improve connectivity between Solapur and the Marathwada region.

According to a senior BJP leader, the Prime Minister’s public meeting in Solapur is part of the party’s strategy to reach out to the masses after its defeat in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

The Hindustan Times had reported that the BJP has crafted a fresh approach which is centred around a public speaking spree by Modi over the next three months ahead of the general elections to be held later this year.

Interestingly, when Modi will be addressing the gathering in Solapur, Thackeray will be on a visit to drought-affected areas in neighbouring Aurangabad district.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 10:12 IST