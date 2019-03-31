‘One doesn’t need passport from BJP to visit temple’: Congress MLA

Aradhana Misra, Congress MLA from Rampur Khas in Pratapgarh, said unemployment, farm crisis, law and order and poverty were major issues that the country wasfacing and the party had put them on its agenda for the Lok Sabha election.

“The BJP has been exposed in the county. People have realised that BJP is only good at giving jumlas,” she said.

Reacting to the accusation that Congress leaders were resorting to soft Hindutva by visiting temples, she said, “I don’t think anyone needs a passport from BJP to visit a temple in this country. Congress leaders visiting temple can only be news for BJP,”

The Congress that was routed by the BJP in the last general election is trying to makeits presence feltin Uttar Pardesh. It aligned with the SP during 2017 assembly election, but the alliance failed to get enough seats. This time, the party has decided to battle it out alone and has fielded an array of important leaders to ensure victory. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also made her formal political debut and taken the reins of eastern UP.

The BJP has been attacking Priyanka ever she announced her participation in politics. Several BJP leaders have made sexist comments about Priyanka.

Reacting to such comments, Misra said, “It is very unfortunate that sexist remarks are passed on a woman by leaders of the party that gave the slogan of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. This is not the culture of India and has taken the political discourse tosucha low level from where it will be very difficult to return.”

