Rains strand Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Dehradun airport for four hours, left for Corbett

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stranded at Dehradun’s Jolly Grant airport on Thursday morning for nearly four hours amid heavy rains and low visibility ahead of his programmes announcing Rs 3,400 crore schemes to boost cooperatives and farmers in the state.

He left for Corbett Tiger Reserve at around 11 am.The MI17 chopper will land at Kalagarh from where he will go to Dhikala zone of the reserve. Corbett is known to have over 200 tigers. He is likely to participate in a meeting there.

The meteorological department had predicted rainfall in several parts of Uttarakhand on Thursday. Bikram Singh, director of the MeT office at Dehradun, said the state capital and other places will also receive hailstorm in the afternoon.

Sources in the government said Modi waited at a Safe House at the airport in the Uttarakhand capital and then left around 11am.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to reach Rudrapur in Uddham Singh Nagar district at 3pm to launch country’s first Integrated Cooperative Development Project (ICDP) worth Rs 3,400 crore. The scheme aims to drastically improve the state’s rural economy by giving a boost to cooperative, farm and allied sectors, an official said.

The morning visit was unofficial so neither Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya nor chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat reached the airport to receive him.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 11:06 IST