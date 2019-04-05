Rajnath Singh decries Congress plan to scrap sedition law

Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said he said he was surprised by the Congress’s promise in their election manifesto to scrap the sedition law.

“Someone threatens to destroy India, and action will not be initiated? How is it possible? I feel ashamed of people who speak these things,” he said.

Singh was in his parliamentary constituency Lucknow where he attended several events as part of the Lok Sabha election campaign.

Speaking at an event organised by various traders’ organisations at the Scientific Convention Centre here, Singh said: “The Congress president has no plan to eradicate poverty from the country. At one point, he talks about giving Rs 12,000 per month to the poor and at another point he assures Rs 72,000 per year.”

Singh was referring to the Congress’s proposed Nyay (Nyuntam Aay Yojna) scheme.

Continuing his attack on the Congress, Singh said: “I do not want to give any assurances. In the past 70 years, only assurances have been given. Had these assurances been implemented, the country would have become number one in the world 25 years ago.”

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and projects rolled out by the Centre, Rajnath Singh said: “During the tenure of former PM Manmohan Singh, only 25 lakh Pradhan Mantri houses were constructed between 2008- 2014.”

But in the last five years of PM Modi’s governance, 1.25 crore Pradhan Mantri houses were built, Singh added.

He also said the country was safe because of its brave soldiers.

“It is because of the brave jawans of the country that we are safe. If there is any danger to them, each and every citizen of the country will unite and be ready to protect the brave jawans,” he said.

“As many as 126 districts of the country were affected by the menace of Naxalism. But in the five years of the BJP government, the menace has been confined to only 5-6 districts. Soon this will also be eliminated,” he added.

The home minister also talked about recent achievements in space, including the successful testing of A-SAT, an anti-satellite missile.

“Our scientists have once again made the country proud. By successfully testing A-SAT, India is now on a par with US, Russia and China in space technology,” said Singh.

Amarnath Mishra, senior general secretary of the traders’ organisation, said: “Despite problems faced due to GST and demonetisation, traders are more than willing to support the government.”

Later in the day, Singh also attended an event organised by the Lucknow Durga Puja coordination committee.

ATAL STATUE PROMISED

Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday assured traders that a statue of former Prime Minister the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be installed in the state capital.

He gave the assurance when the traders told him there was no statue of the former PM in the city. Vajpayee, who died in August last year, represented Lucknow in the Lok Sabha for five consecutive terms.

