‘Respect the mandate given by people’, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and said the party respects the mandate given by the people of the country.

Speaking to reporters here at the party headquarters, she said: “We respect the mandate of the people and I congratulate Modiji and BJP for the victory.”

Priyanka Gandhi had arrived at the party headquarters along with her brother and party President Rahul Gandhi to address a press conference.

Her remarks came after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in over 300 of the 542 parliamentary seats.

While Rahul Gandhi lost home turf Amethi to BJP’s Smriti Irani, he won from Kerala’s Wayanad.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi also won from Rae Bareli.

First Published: May 23, 2019 19:31 IST