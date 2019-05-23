Today in New Delhi, India
May 24, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

341
88
95
Target 272
Total Seats
542*
Till Now
542
Party Wins+Leads 2014 Change
BJP+ 341 336 5
Cong+ 88 60 28
BSP, SP+ 18 5 (SP) 13
Others 95 147 -52
Last updated at 09:45:50 AM
Source: ECI

Watch: PM Modi’s speech after epic BJP victory in Lok Sabha elections

* Lok Sabha has 543 elected MPs. Voting in Vellore postponed
Assembly Results
Map | All Seats

‘Respect the mandate given by people’, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday congratulated PM Narendra Modi and the BJP for their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

lok sabha elections Updated: May 23, 2019 19:32 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra,India news,Lok Sabha elections 2019
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra(PTI file photo)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and said the party respects the mandate given by the people of the country.

Speaking to reporters here at the party headquarters, she said: “We respect the mandate of the people and I congratulate Modiji and BJP for the victory.”

Priyanka Gandhi had arrived at the party headquarters along with her brother and party President Rahul Gandhi to address a press conference.

Her remarks came after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in over 300 of the 542 parliamentary seats.

While Rahul Gandhi lost home turf Amethi to BJP’s Smriti Irani, he won from Kerala’s Wayanad.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi also won from Rae Bareli.

Also read | PM Modi tweets ‘India wins yet again’ after BJP’s big victory

First Published: May 23, 2019 19:31 IST

Get the latest news and live updates for Lok Sabha Elections 2019, seat stats, constituency and election news on hindustantimes.com. Follow us on FB and Twitter to get the fastest updates on election results 2019, party-wise votes stats, wins and leads, vote share of parties and many more interesting election facts.

tags

more from lok sabha elections
trending topics