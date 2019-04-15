‘Talk about India, not Pakistan’: Priyanka Gandhi on BJP’s poll campaign

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has accused the ruling BJP of spreading lies through its poll campaign. Priyanka, who was campaigning for Congress candidate Raj Babbar in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur Sikri on Monday, said the government is trying to silence those who are asking questions.

“They talk about Pakistan. If BJP is patriotic then do not talk about Pakistan but tell us what you are doing for India,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress’ general secretary in charge of eastern UP, said the BJP government is running a campaign on development but the said development is not visible on the ground. “I have travelled across the state, youth are unemployed, farmers are worried and indebted because there is no profit,” she said.

She said the Congress is trying to reach out to the people through its Nyay scheme of minimum income guarantee while the BJP is trying to silence the voices of the masses.

“Anybody raising questions are branded anti-national. If they are patriots why didn’t BJP leaders meet farmers when thousands of them protested on the streets. Why don’t they meet families of those who are lynched,” said Priyanka Gandhi.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 13:38 IST