Will take forward Advani’s legacy, says Amit Shah in Gandhinagar

Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Shah on Saturday took out a massive road show and addressed a mega rally of the BJP supporters ahead of filing nomination for the Lok Sabha polls in Gandhinagar.

Shah, who has replaced BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani, from Gandhinagar seat praised the sitting Lok Sabha MP for making it “one the most developed constituencies” in the country.

“The BJP has nominated me as its candidate from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, which has been represented by Advaniji for long. He has worked hard in here to make is one of the most developed constituencies. I will try to take his legacy forward,” Shah told the BJP rally that was attended by top NDA leaders.

Advani had won Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat five consecutive times from 1998 to 2014. But the former deputy prime minister was not nominated by the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Some reports suggested that Advani was apparently not happy with the way the generational shift was handled in the party.

Shah is currently a Rajya Sabha MP. The BJP president had represented Gandhinagar Assembly seat five times in Gujarat state legislature. This is the first time, Shah is contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

NDA leaders who attended the BJP rally in Gandhinagar included Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shiromani Akali Dal supremo Parkash Singh Badal and Lok Janshakti Party president and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal also attended the rally and took part in the road show ahead of Shah’s filing of nomination papers at the election commission office in Gandhinagar.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 11:48 IST