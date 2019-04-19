Youths want to study but some people want them to make pakodas, says Kanhaiya

CPI candidate from Bihar’s Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar has said that this election is a battle between people who want to educate the youth and those who want them to make ‘pakodas’.

Referring to the CBSE’s decision to scrap chapters on ‘democracy and diversity’ from the political science textbook of class 9, he said, “If we remain silent today, democracy would be erased from the country tomorrow.” Opponents of Kumar are trying to corner the CPI leader over the sedition charge levelled against him in February 2016.

“If I am a criminal, why’s the government not putting me in jail? If I have done something wrong, the government has the right to take action,” the leader told PTI in an interview.

“The fact that I am contesting elections is a proof that the allegations of sedition are baseless. The public knows everything. People want to talk about real issues, but the BJP is engaging people in useless topics. In the last five years, the central government has not done anything for the public,” said Kumar who is pitted against Giriraj Singh of the BJP and Tanvir Hassan of the RJD.

The CPI candidate said the conspirators are not bothered about the country and they want nobody to question them.

Expressing satisfaction over his election campaign, Kumar said he is excited over the kind of support he has been receiving from the people.

“If there is truth and honesty in the political battle then the people’s support comes automatically,” he said.

Asked about his entry into politics, Kumar said, “I have not decided anything. Destiny and circumstances decide everything. When I was born in Begusarai, I had not imagined that I will got to Delhi some day. In Delhi, I had not thought that I would go to JNU and become president of the students’ union.” Talking about election funds, he said he believes that people’s fight should be fought with their money.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 08:45 IST