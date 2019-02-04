YSRC’s Jagan Mohan meets EC chief over alleged voter roll goof-ups, Chandrababu Naidu to also meet him

YSRC president and leader of opposition in Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met chief election commissioner Sunil Arora on Monday and accused the ruling Telugu Desam Party of meddling with the process of preparing electoral rolls and removing anti-TDP voters from the lists ahead of the Lok Sabha polls this year.

TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is also scheduled to lead a delegation of leaders from non-BJP opposition parties later in the day to the election commission seeking to scrap electronic voting machines and revert to the old ballot paper system.

Yuvajana Sramika Rytu Congress’ Jagan Mohan Reddy told Arora that the TDP has deleted more than 50 lakh voters in Andhra Pradesh suspecting their affiliations to the YSRC ahead of the general elections in April-May. He was accompanied by his parliamentary party leader V Vijayasai Reddy and several other former members of Parliament from YSRC.

Reddy alleged that a lot of irregularities and malpractices has also crept into the preparation of electoral rolls in the state and that the commission has to intervene to ensure free and fair elections.

The YSR Congress also complained to the election commission that the TDP was allegedly patronising defections that resulted in 23 of his party lawmakers crossing over to Naidu’s party in the assembly.

A source in the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) said while speaking to the Hindustan Times that the Naidu-led delegation representing 18 opposition parties got an appointment with Arora at 5:30pm.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is the brain behind the move to approach the poll body on the subject, is unlikely to join Naidu as she is staging a protest in Kolkata. The source said she will depute a representative from her Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party to join the delegation.

Claiming that there were 100% chances of EVMs being hacked, Naidu raised his voice on January 26 saying democracy could not be sacrificed to hackers.

Even as Mamata Banerjee and the other opposition leaders have joined the chorus with Naidu, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and his Bihar counterpart and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar backed the EVMs.

