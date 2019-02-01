Opposition parties to ask Election Commission for 50% VVPATs in Lok Sabha polls

Over 20 opposition parties including the Congress, Trinamool, SP, BSP and the Left will meet the Election Commission Monday to demand paper trail in at least 50% EVMs for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The parties met at the Constitution Hall, a stone’s throw from the Parliament, to lay out their campaign strategy and decided to work as a united lot. “It was a very good meeting where we all discussed two central issues and one structural issue - the issue of unemployment where the Modi government has completely failed, the agrarian crisis and the systematic attacks that this government has been carrying on,” Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who attended the meeting, said.

Raking up the Rafale deal, Gandhi also said that agrarian crisis, unemployment and the attacks on democratic institutions along with “Modi’s corruption in the jets deal” will be the core issues in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien added that they will petition to the EC on Monday. “We want at least 50% VVPAT, or paper trail, for the election. And if the margin of win is less than 5% in any constituency, then all its votes should be recounted using VVPAT.”

The ‘Save the Nation, Save Democracy’ meeting at the Constitution Club here was participated by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and NCP chief Sharad Pawar among others.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 22:35 IST